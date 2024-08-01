Detour in place after hole found in road fronting Terminal 2

State officials have detoured curbside pickup for international arrivals after a hole was discovered in part of the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 at the Honolulu Airport.

The hole was found during scheduled repaving, and is between Baggage Claims 19 to 22 in front of Terminal 2 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

During the repairs, curbside pickup for international arrivals will be available in front of Baggage Claims 26 to 31 and at the Diamond Head Group Tour area.

Vehicles are being rerouted to the outer roadway beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up area, and will be routed back to the inner roadway to access those curbside baggage claim areas.

In addition, the state is offering a 30-minute grace period at the public parking structures to allow motorists to park while picking up passengers.

Security officials and airport personnel are on hand to assist with traffic control and to direct arriving passengers to the designated pickup locations.

Officials say the estimated work time to repair the hole is two days.