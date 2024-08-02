Maui police ask for help locating relatives of unclaimed bodies

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help contacting the family members of 10 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility.

The deceased include individuals whose dates of death range from November 2023 to June 2024, MPD said. They range in age from 43 to 93 years old at the time of death.

These 10 individuals include:

>> Ronald Marcinczyk, 69, date of death Nov. 5, 2023

>> William Kling, 71, date of death Dec. 3, 2023

>> James Breitenbucher, 57, date of death Jan. 20, 2024

>> Shane Hill, 53, date of death Jan. 27, 2024

>> Richard Dow, 93, date of death March 24, 2024

>> Brandon Chamberlain, 53, date of death April 4, 2024

>> Tabitha Johnson, 43, date of death April 30, 2024

>> Eric Kingsbury, 79, date of death, April 23, 2024

>> Paul Miranda, 57, date of death, May 26, 2024

>> Mark Dragovich, 66, date of death, June 17, 2024

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, MPD said they will be cremated. Anyone with information on these deceased members is asked to call 808-463-3833.