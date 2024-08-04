Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui police identify unresponsive man at Maalaea Boat Harbor

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The unresponsive man reported dead Saturday at the Maalaea Boat Ramp on Maui has been identified.

Maui police identified the victim as Harold Mamuad, 23, of Kihei.

At about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old Pukalani man was trolling in his boat near the shore of the Pali lookout and tunnel when he observed a fishing pole bobbing in the water along with an unresponsive man nearby. He transported the man to Maalaea Harbor for medical assistance. Fire and medic personnel performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been ordered.

The investigation is ongoing.

