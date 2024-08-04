Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police seek motorist who rear-ended moped rider

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:48 p.m.

A 25-year-old moped rider was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on Makakilo Drive in the Kapolei area early today.

The Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section said the male moped rider was traveling north at around 1:12 a.m. when an unidentified motorist rear-ended him. The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown onto the road, while the motorist drove off without stopping to render aid or provide information, police said.

The injured man was transported by an Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

