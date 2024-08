Students with Sacred Hearts School Hawaiian Studies and Hula Club dance a hula auana in honor of Lahaina.

Swipe or click to see more

A Catholic and Hawaiian blessing was held to celebrate the completion of the Sacred Hearts School campus in Ka‘anapali Beach Resort.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina held a blessing Friday for its new temporary campus at the Ka‘anapali Beach Resort, with over 150 school and church representatives, project stakeholders and government officials in attendance.

Established in 1862, the school, a ministry of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire, though the church itself remains standing.

Within three weeks of the Lahaina fire, the school set up an emergency site at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, becoming the first Lahaina school to resume in-person learning.

The new Kaanapali campus, located at 2530 Kekaa Drive, will open to students and faculty for the new school year Monday.

At its emergency site, teachers held classes in tents without air conditioning or electricity that were set up in the Kapalua church’s courtyard. They also adapted their curriculum to support both in-person and virtual learning for students in grades kindergarten through high school.

“We are immensely grateful to our school’s ‘ohana, church parishioners, the Kapalua Resort Association, and the community who supported us during that challenging period,” Principal Tonata Lolesio said in a statement. “Our 225 keiki needed stability during that tumultuous time, and their parents needed support as they rebuilt their lives. The property surrounding Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua graciously transformed, helping to create classrooms filled with learning and hope.”

Efforts to establish a new temporary campus at Kaanapali began in late 2023. Design work began in November, with construction starting in February. Renovations were completed in June.

The total cost for the Kaanapali school site, including lease payments for three years, is estimated at $2.5 million.

The initiative involved a range of stakeholders, including school officials, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, landowners Rodger and Lisa May of Pineapple Properties, Global Empowerment Mission, Stable Road Foundation, the Ka‘anapali Beach Resort Association, and other volunteers and community members.

Along with 13 air-conditioned classrooms in existing buildings, portable units were added to expand classroom and multi-use space, including areas for a school office, counseling and maintenance.

A playground was also built, and a section of the driveway was converted into a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Other improvements included wall art in three Early Learning Center classrooms and an outdoor seating area for students to eat lunch.

The Early Learning Center program for prekindergarten students ages 3 to 5 is new to Sacred Hearts, broadening educational opportunities for the community.

The school’s $4 million Tuition Assistance Campaign and other fundraising is ongoing. For more information, visit shsmaui.org.