2-car collision in Kaneohe sends 3 to hospital

A collision between two vehicles on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe has sent three to the hospital, two in critical conditon, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said at about 11 p.m. a motorist traveling westbound on William Henry Road broadsided another vehicle heading southbound on the highway.

The driver of the car that was broadsided, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, while her passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor at this time. It remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.