Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb surfs into gold medal final

Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb, a Kauai native, surfed her way into the final of the women’s surfing event knocking out Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy in the semifinals today in the Paris Olympics at Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Weston-Webb took advantage of an interference penalty called on Hennessy to advance to face Caroline Marks of the United States in the gold medal final scheduled for 2:57 p.m. later today.

Marks advanced after defeating France’s Johanne Defay. The two surfers finished with an identical 12.17 score, but Marks moved on to the gold medal final because she had the highest individual scoring wave.

Weston-Webb knocked out Hennessy, who moved to Oahu when she was 9 years old, by a score of 13.66 to 6.17. Only one wave counted toward Hennessy’s total score because she was whistled for interference when she caught a wave in front of Weston-Webb, who held priority.

Weston-Webb scored a 5.30 on a wave with 10 minutes remaining in the heat to push her total score over 10, effectively ending the heat since Hennessy couldn’t catch her with one wave. She then scored the highest wave score of the day with an 8.33.

Defay, who eliminated Carissa Moore in the quarterfinals, ended up with the bronze, defeating Hennessy 12.66 to 4.93.