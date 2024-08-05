Taylor Averill sends Team USA into volleyball semifinals in Paris Olympics

Former University of Hawaii middle blocker Taylor Averill had three kills and a block in the final seven points for the United States in a 26-24, 28-30, 25-19, 25-19 win over Brazil today to advance to the semifinals in men’s volleyball at the Paris Olympics.

Averill, who finished with six kills, two blocks and an ace, closed out the United States’ seventh trip to the semifinals in Olympics history with a kill down the middle after his two digs kept the final point alive.

The United States advances to play Poland, the No. 1-ranked team in the current FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Ranking, on Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Kamehameha alumnus Micah Christenson had 42 assists, four kills, six digs and an ace against Brazil and Punahou alumnus Erik Shoji finished with a team-high 14 digs.

Poland advanced to the semifinals with a four-set win over Slovenia.

Host France trailed two sets to none when it rallied to beat Germany in five and will face Italy in the other semifinal. Italy also was down two sets to none before coming back to beat Japan.

The United States needs one win in its final two matches to earn a medal after failing to advance out of pool play in the Tokyo Olympics.