Savory roasted vegetables

In Catalonia, escalivada is traditionally prepared in the fireplace, with raw vegetables nestled in the coals and ashes, cooked slowly until soft — typically eggplant, sweet bell peppers and onions, sometimes tomato. When cool, the charred skins are removed, and the vegetables are sliced or torn into strips, then dressed with olive oil, garlic and sherry vinegar. These days, the method has changed slightly, with modern cooks roasting the vegetables on a sheet pan in the oven or over indirect heat in a covered grill. The ingredients mingle, resulting in something much like a vegetable stew. Once assembled, it will keep a week and can be served cold or at room temperature. It tastes best when aged at least a day, so make it ahead for a party or picnic.

Catalan Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

• 2 red bell peppers

• 2 medium eggplants

• 2 medium onions, unpeeled

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, grated or finely minced

• 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon smoked hot paprika (pimentón)

• Parsley or basil leaves, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the peppers, eggplants and onion in half from top to bottom. Place the halves skin side up on a rimmed sheet pan.

Drizzle 3 tablespoons olive oil evenly over the vegetables, then rub the oil all over them.

Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake the vegetables, uncovered, until they’re quite soft and their skins well blistered, about 1 hour. Remove pan, cover with a kitchen towel and leave to cool for about 15 minutes.

Once cool enough to touch, remove pepper skins, seeds and stems, and discard, reserving the red flesh. With a large spoon, remove the eggplant pulp from its skin. Remove the charred skin from the onions.

Using your fingers or a knife, shred or slice all of the soft vegetables into strips about 1/2-inch wide. Put them in a bowl, season generously with salt and pepper, and toss gently.

Put garlic, vinegar, paprika and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl or measuring cup.

Whisk together with a fork, pour mixture over vegetables and toss again

Leave to rest at least 1 hour before serving, and preferably

overnight. Put the mixture in a serving bowl or a platter, and garnish with parsley and basil leaves.

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus at least 1 hour’s resting. Serves 4-6.

© 2024 The New York Times Company