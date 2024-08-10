Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 10, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 32, in serious condition after solo crash in Kahaluu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Traffic

STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu firefighters extricated a man, 32, from his vehicle after he crashed on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu early this morning.

STAR-ADVERTISER

Honolulu firefighters extricated a man, 32, from his vehicle after he crashed on Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu early this morning.

A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after a solo-vehicle crash early this morning in Kahaluu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 2:40 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision near 48-110 Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu. Four units with 14 personnel responded.

The man veered off the highway, up a hillside, and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

Firefighters stabilized the car and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated him and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide