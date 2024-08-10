Man, 32, in serious condition after solo crash in Kahaluu

A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after a solo-vehicle crash early this morning in Kahaluu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 2:40 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision near 48-110 Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu. Four units with 14 personnel responded.

The man veered off the highway, up a hillside, and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

Firefighters stabilized the car and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated him and took him to the hospital in serious condition.