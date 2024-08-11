Man, 74, arrested on suspicion of assault of woman, 70

Gerald Scott, 74, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Makakilo on suspicion of second-degree assault and interfering with reporting an emergency.

Scott was arrested at 1:40 p.m. following a report that he had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument with a 70-year-old woman that had turned physical, according to a Honolulu Police Department highlight.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney reclassified the crime and Scott was charged with misdemeanor abuse. Bail was set at $1,500, according to an HPD booking log.