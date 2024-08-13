Man, 73, dies after McCully moped crash

A 73-year-old man died early this morning following a moped crash in the McCully area, marking the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, the incident occurred at about 1:44 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of South King Street and Elsie Lane. The moped rider was traveling eastbound within the protected bike lane on South King Street when he lost control of his vehicle and slid out on the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office told police that the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. today.

This incident is the 27th traffic-related death on Oahu this year, down from 36 fatalities at the same time in 2023. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.