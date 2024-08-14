Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

HPD seeking witnesses to fatal ‘slingshot’ collision on H-1

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:30 p.m.

Traffic

COURTESY EMS Part of a motor vehicle wreckage is seen after a motor vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway near the airport Sunday, Aug. 4.

COURTESY EMS

Part of a motor vehicle wreckage is seen after a motor vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway near the airport Sunday, Aug. 4.

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking witnesses in the collision on the H-1 freeway earlier this month that led to the death of two men in a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Police say the fatal collision happened at about 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 4 near the airport after the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck reportedly rear-ended the white Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, while heading eastbound on H-1, before the Dillingham Boulevard exit (18B).

The driver suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

The two men in the Polaris Slingshot, ages 55 and 56, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing helmets.

Police are asking witnesses to the collision to call HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300, online, or via the P3 Tips App.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide