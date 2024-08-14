HPD seeking witnesses to fatal ‘slingshot’ collision on H-1

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking witnesses in the collision on the H-1 freeway earlier this month that led to the death of two men in a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Police say the fatal collision happened at about 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 4 near the airport after the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck reportedly rear-ended the white Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, while heading eastbound on H-1, before the Dillingham Boulevard exit (18B).

The driver suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

The two men in the Polaris Slingshot, ages 55 and 56, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing helmets.

Police are asking witnesses to the collision to call HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300, online, or via the P3 Tips App.