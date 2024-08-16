2 teens hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Waianae

Two teens were hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds Thursday night in Waianae, the second straight day in which the area saw multiple people shot.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said at about 8:30 p.m. on Ala Akau Street, paramedics responded to a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. They provided advanced life support and took the boy to an emergency room in serious condition.

About five minutes later, a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds walked up to an EMS unit at 85-645 Farrington Highway, which is near the Waianae Small Boat Harbor and Ala Akau Street. Paramedics treated the patient and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

EMS said the second teen was not injured at the Farrington Highway location where he was treated.

The latest gunfire comes a day after a police officer fatally shot a Waianae man on Puhinalo Place after he assaulted his girlfriend and shot into a neighbor’s home, seriously injuring three people. This week’s shootings also come within 10 days of the Aug. 6 fatal shooting of a man at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.

The shootings have led Waianae lawmakers and Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan to call for the community to work together and with law enforcement to help stop the gun violence.