Coastal flooding during high tides expected this weekend

The National Weather Service warns that minor coastal flooding could occur during high tides across the Hawaiian islands this weekend.

Due to the upcoming full moon and water levels running about 0.5 feet, or 6 inches, higher than predicted, the minor coastal flooding could start as early as this afternoon, forecasters said, with increased chances of flooding lasting Saturday through Monday.

The flooding is expected to hit shorelines and low-lying coastal areas across all isles.

Impacts include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways, and move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground, plus secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program welcomes public submissions of coastal flooding photos at PacificIslandsKingTides.org to better understand sea level rise.

The website offers a table of peak high tide times for various locations across Hawaii.