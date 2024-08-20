Japanese snorkeler, 66, pulled from ocean off Kauai has died

A visitor from Japan that was pulled unconscious last week from the ocean off of Kauai has died, according to county officials.

The 66-year-old man is a visitor from Japan, officials said.

On Aug. 14, a surfer found the man face down in the water about 30 to 40 feet from shore at Lawai Beach, according to a preliminary report from the Kauai Police Department.

The surfer pulled him from the ocean, and Kauai firefighters administered CPR on the man.

Paramedics took over with advanced medical care, and transported him to Wilcox Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on Monday night.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.