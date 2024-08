West Region infielder Kolten Magno (3) celebrates with teammates after the game against Great Lakes Region at Lamade Stadium, on Aug 16, at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa..

Central East Maui stayed alive today behind more dominant pitching from Evan Tavares at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Tavares allowed one run on three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in Central East Maui’s 3-1 victory over Newtown, Pa. (Mid-Atlantic).

The hard-throwing left-hander has allowed one run over 13 1/3 innings in three tournament appearances. Tavares was removed after reaching the 85-pitch limit.

Kanon Nakama allowed an RBI single and a walk, then recorded the final out on a called third stride.

Central East Maui (West) will play another elimination game at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Staten Island, N.Y. (Metro) and Lake Mary, Fla. (Southeast), who play later today.

Tavares, who struck out six consecutive batters Tuesday, has allowed five hits and four walks with 28 strikeouts in Williamsport.

Central East Maui (3-1) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Nakama’s sacrifice fly and Brextyn Hong’s dash home on a double steal with runners at the corners.

The Valley Isle team added a run in the fifth when Cam Kaneshiro scored on a throwing error during a rundown.