Gilma, now a hurricane, continues to strengthen in East Pacific

Gilma continues to strengthen this morning in the East Pacific after becoming the second hurricane of the 2024 East Pacific hurricane season Tuesday night.

Now forecast to become a major hurricane, as of 5 a.m. this morning Gilma was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts and located 2,130 miles east-southeast of Hilo heading west at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Weather officials expect Gilma to continue strengthening over the next 48 hours, possibly becoming a major hurricane by the end of the week. The storm is also forecast to continue westward to west-northwest over the same period.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Gilma’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.