H-1 freeway collision in Kunia sends man, 50, to hospital

A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning collision involving two vehicles on the H-1 freeway this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene before the Kunia off-ramp just before 5:30 a.m. today. Paramedics treated two patients — a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The man was given advanced life support and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, declined transport to the hospital.