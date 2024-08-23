Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 53, medevacked from fishing boat to Honolulu

By Star-Advertiser staff

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old man from a commercial fishing boat back to Honolulu after receiving a call for help Monday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a 1:45 p.m. call Monday from Pacific Fishing & Supply crew reporting that a member aboard the 68-foot fishing vessel Autumn was exhibiting stroke-like symptoms.

At the time, Autumn was about 750 miles offshore, and the crew estimated they were six days away from Oahu.

After the duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac, watchstanders directed the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane to meet the Autumn approximately 480 miles offshore of Oahu.

The Harriet Lane reached the Autumn at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, brought the patient aboard, and transported him to Honolulu Harbor, arriving at 6:30 a.m. today.

The man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services and reported to be in stable condition.

