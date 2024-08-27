Army: Husband charged in case of missing pregnant woman

The Army announced today that Pvt. 1st Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II is facing three charges and 14 specifications in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife, Mischa Johnson, 19, who was last seen July 31 at her Schofield Barracks home.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel has preferred charges of providing false official statements, obstructions of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography in violation of Articles 107, 131b and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the U.S. Army in Hawaii said in a news release today.

Johnson is in military custody awaiting a preliminary hearing, which is held before charges can be referred for trial by general court-martial pursuant to Article 32 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

If charges are referred, Johnson will be arraigned and a military judge will schedule pretrial hearings and the trial.

“We are confident that law enforcement will exhaust all efforts to find Mischa and the likelihood of additional charges is certainly a possibility as the case develops,” said Michelle McCaskill, Office of Special Trial Counsel spokeswoman.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is continuing to ask for the public’s help.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Army CID Pacific Field Office at 808-208-0559 or via www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip.