Man wanted on reckless endangering and firearm charge surrenders to Honolulu police

A 21-year-old man, who was on probation and was wanted on a $500,000 warrant of arrest for first-degree reckless endangering and a firearm charge, surrendered at about 4 p.m. today at police headquarters.

Tyler Legatasia, who was on probation for a 2023 conviction for a July 2022 shooting at the Ala Wai Neighborhood Park, was the subject of a CrimeStoppers bulletin issued shortly after 3 p.m. today.

On Aug. 14, Legatasia allegedly shot a firearm in a reckless manner, endangering another person with death or serious bodily injury, a Class C felony, and a firearm charge, namely ownership or possession prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, a Class B felony.

In the 2022 shooting case, Legatasia took a plea deal, pleading guilty in January 2023 to first-degree assault and place to keep pistol or revolver, and was sentenced to five years of probation for each crime, which was to have run concurrently. The state dropped a third count — carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

Legatasia, who was 19 at the time, shot a juvenile male, who suffered serious injuries to his right leg, at the park.

The two charges he pleaded guilty to each carries a maximum 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The charging document filed in Oahu Circuit Court in the most recent case states that if Legatasia is convicted, he can be sentenced to an extended term of imprisonment because he is a multiple felony offender.

If convicted of any felony offense, he may be sentenced to a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment without the possibility of parole if the felony was committed within 10 years of the prior conviction.