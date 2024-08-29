Driver charged after allegedly striking bicyclists in Ewa Beach

The Honolulu Proscutor’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree negligent homicide for killing two bicyclists by striking them with his car, the office announced today.

Jonah Moya was driving his car when he allegedly struck and killed Naomi Meyer, 62, and James Rowland, 75, who were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Iroquois Road.

Moya allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming lanes, hit a “Bike Path” sign, crashed into a traffic signal pole, then collided with Meyer and Rowland.

“The law defines Ms. Meyer and Mr. Rowland as vulnerable users because they were in a marked crosswalk, and a driver can be charged with second-degree negligent homicde if they cause the death of a vulnerable user,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

It is a Class C felony.

This year so far, there have been five Oahu fatalities involving bicyclists, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Prosecutor’s Office “urges everyone to exercise caution and share the road.”