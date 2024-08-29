Dash sign D Paige Nielsen to 4-year extension

The Houston Dash announced a new four-year contract for veteran defender Paige Nielsen on Tuesday.

The deal runs from Jan. 1, 2025, through the end of the 2028 NWSL regular season.

The Dash acquired Nielsen, 30, in a trade with Angel City FC on April 20.

“We are excited to celebrate Paige Nielsen as she’s chosen to continue her career with the Dash, a decision that represents meaningful progress in our ongoing efforts to retain top talent in this increasingly competitive landscape,” Dash president Jessica O’Neill said in a news release. “As one of the league’s best defenders, Paige has made an immediate impact on our organization on-and-off the field and she’s a pivotal piece of the future. This extension is an important step forward in elevating the Dash as a competitive and engaging team.”

Houston has posted clean sheets in five of Nielsen’s first 12 games with the team. She scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Angel City on May 12.

“I am incredibly excited to be renewing with the Houston Dash. The city of Houston and the entire Dash organization have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home since day one,” Nielsen said. “The passion throughout this league is next level and particularly special in Houston, where both the fans and the city are so wonderfully diverse. It’s refreshing to see the value the club sees in me for their long-term vision and to take on the challenge of helping this institution grow.”

Nielsen has appeared in 118 matches across all competitions in the NWSL and won a league championship in 2021 with the Washington Spirit. She has also played in Cyprus and Australia since helping North Carolina win the 2012 NCAA championship.