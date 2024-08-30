Ex-UH basketball star, high school coach charged with theft

A former Waiakea High School basketball coach who starred as a player at the University of Hawaii was charged with theft after he allegedly pocketed money from parents intended to pay for hotel rooms for players on a school trip.

Justin Alika Pekelo Smith, 48, is charged with theft in the second degree and negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument, according to a news release from the state Department of the Attorney General.

On Dec. 14, 2022, until Apr. 13, 2023, Smith allegedly took “unauthorized control” over money from Sports Travel Hawaii LLC in excess of $750, according to state court records.

Smith allegedly used Sports Travel Hawaii to book hotel accommodations for a trip by the Waiakea High School boys’ basketball team, for $3,788.75.

Smith collected $3,627.00 from the team members’ parents and allegedly “kept the money for himself.” He paid the company only $500 and “intentionally gave a check for the remainder of the balance owed knowing it would not be honored.”

The check was returned for insufficient funds and Smith allegedly never paid the company the remaining balance.

“The people of Hawaii expect their public servants to act with honesty and integrity. When a public servant steals, the people’s faith in government is undermined,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Dvonch, in a statement. “The Department of the Attorney General will prosecute all those who abuse their positions of trust.”

Theft in the second degree is a class “C” felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener is prosecuting the case.

As a player, Smith was an All-State guard at Kalaheo High School and an All-Western Athletic Conference performer at the University of Hawaii, playing his final year during the 1997-98 season.

As a high school coach, Smith went 24-4 in one season at Punahou, then guided Kalaheo to a Division II title in 2012, before the Mustangs took the 2013 state championship with a 60-54 overtime win over Maryknoll.

In 2015 the Mustangs beat Iolani 53-45 for the state title. Smith was released by Kalaheo after that season.