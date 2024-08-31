Police say alcohol a factor in Kalaeloa crash that injured 2 men

Two men were injured late Friday in a Kalaeloa vehicle crash that Honolulu police say involved alcohol.

Officers and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a crash involving two vehicle on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue near Essex Road.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, a 42-year-old man was driving north on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue “and crossed over the double solid yellow lane markings, colliding, head-on,” into a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man traveling south on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue.

The 42-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries, and the younger driver was seriously injured. EMS paramedics treated both men and took them to a hospital.

HPD said they continue to investigate the crash and while alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, it is unknown if speed was a factor.

RELATED STORY: Honolulu Police Department to set up impaired driver checkpoints