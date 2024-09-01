3 dead, including suspect, and 3 wounded in Waianae shooting

A shooting late Saturday night in Waianae killed three people, including the suspect, and wounded three others, authorities said.

“Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, HPD responded to a residence in the area of 85-1300 of Waianae Valley Road,” the Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post. “Three individuals, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional people were injured.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel “responded with multiple units to a multiple shooting call just after 11:15 p.m. with a total of six patients,” an EMS spokesperson said.

Paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement of two women and one man at the scene.

EMS said paramedics also treated three other people with gunshot wounds, and took them to an emergency room. The wounded included a woman in her 30s or 40s in critical condition; a woman in her 50s in serious condition; and a 31-year old man in serious condition.

Police homicide investigators remained at the scene early this morning.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.