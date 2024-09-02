Kauai fishpond’s restoration is recognized
COURTESY MALAMA HULE‘IA
The Alakoko fishpond on Kauai, above, has been cleared of 26 acres of invasive mangrove by Malama Hule‘ia in the past five years.
HSTA PHOTO
Fred “Peleke” Flores:
The project manager with Malama Hule‘ia won the Ellison S. Onizuka Memorial Award for his work on restoring the historic Alakoko fishpond on Kauai
COURTESY MALAMA HULE‘IA
Volunteers help Malama Hule‘ia restore the fishpond on a monthly community workday.
COURTESY MALAMA HULE‘IA
The 600-year-old Alakoko fishpond off the Huleia River on Kauai is being restored by Malama Hule‘ia and volunteers.