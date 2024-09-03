600 gallons of sewage spilled into East Loch at Pearl Harbor

The state Health Department advises the public to remain out of the waters of the East Loch of Pearl Harbor fronting Victor Wharf due to a wastewater discharge over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hawaii Department of Health estimated about 600 gallons of sewage were discharged into the East Loch via the storm drain near 2134 Waipuilani Court.

The spill had been stopped after about three and a half hours but did reach the East Loch.

The East Loch is within the restricted access zone of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, with no public access.

“It is advised to remain out of these waters until all warning signs have been removed for this advisory,” said DOH.

A brown water advisory also remains in place for the waters at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore due to heavy rains. The advisory was originally issued last Wednesday and has not been lifted yet.

Brown water advisories are also in place for many parts of Maui, including from Waihee to Kahului Harbor; Uwapo Road to Cove Park; Maalaea to McGregor Point; Puamana to Papalaua; Hanakao‘o Beach Park; Fleming Beach Park; Maui West and South beaches.

A brown water advisory is also in place for the east side of Hawaii island, from Kohala to South Point due to heavy rains.