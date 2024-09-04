Repaving work to close lanes Thursday in Makiki

City officials have issued a traffic alert for lane closures Thursday morning in Makiki at Beretania Street and Kalakaua Avenue in Honolulu.

After rush hour, a contractor for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply contractor will repave two westbound lanes near 1500 S. Beretania Street at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue. Last week, BWS crews had to dig up the lanes to repair an 8-inch main break.

The final paving will require the closure of three lanes including:

>> The two right westbound lanes on Beretania St. near Keiki Kingdom.

>> The right mauka-bound lane on Kalakaua Avenue that turns into the closed lanes.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible. Expect traffic delays and drive with caution near the site to protect the safety of the contractor’s crews.