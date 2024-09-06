Pepperdine rallies over Rainbow Wahine

Despite playing without its leading hitter from opening weekend, Pepperdine rallied to stun Hawaii 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,783 watched Hawaii lose the opening set by double figures for the third time in three games only to rally back to take a 2-1 lead.

UH (2-1) was closing in on the match leading 18-16 in the fourth when the Waves (1-2) scored nine of the final 11 points to force a fifth.

Grace Chillingworth had a team-high 20 kills and freshman Chloe Pravednikov, who had only one kills in the Waves’ first two matches, put down the final point for Pepperdine and finished with 13 kills.

Pepperdine played without its leading hitter after two matches, graduate transfer Riley Simpson, who was wearing a boot on her right foot.

Caylen Alexander led Hawaii with a match-high 23 kills but had nine of her 15 hitting errors in the final two sets.

Senior libero Tayli Ikenaga had a career-high 27 digs and Kate Lang had a match-high 41 assists.

The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7.