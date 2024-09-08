Las Vegas Advisor: Circa’s expansion offers more rooms Downtown

Downtown’s Circa is opening 106 rooms and suites, which will increase the resort’s total room count from 512 to 618. The rooms occupy four floors in the middle of the tower. The four suites and 102 king rooms will be rolled out floor by floor every two weeks starting in late October and finishing up by Christmas. Interestingly, these rooms have been available since the first day the resort opened in 2020, but haven’t been brought online until now. Pre-opening reports set Circa’s room count at 777, a cool number, but not one that is likely to materialize.

Number 9: Action Network analyzed social-media data and Google searches from the past 12 months to determine the most popular streets in the United States, and the Las Vegas Strip placed ninth, while Fremont Street was 18th. The Strip’s position might seem low until you consider the streets that placed above it. New York’s Broadway placed first, with Wall Street and Fifth Avenue also ranking in the top five. Also coming in ahead of the Strip were California’s Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

Better bet: Whereas sports books in Las Vegas require that you bet $110 to win $100 (11/10), Westgate’s SuperBook will offer 108/100 for NFL and 109/100 for college games this season. The discount is for betting sides only (team to win by the point spread). It’s a small concession, but still the best deal in town for a standard football bet.

Question: Can I play red and black simultaneously on an electronic roulette table and be served free drinks?

Answer: Yes, but this is not a risk-free proposition, because both bets lose when the ball lands on one of the zeros. In a double-zero roulette game, that equates to a 5.36% edge for the house, which is why it doesn’t mind serving you the drinks for free.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.