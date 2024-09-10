Crimestoppers seek ID of arson suspect in Kapolei

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for first-degree arson.

Police said at about 3:55 a.m. on Sept. 5, an unknown male was seen near the baler area of Move Happy, a moving and storage business on Komohana Street in Kapolei.

A fire started shortly after, in the area where the suspect was standing. Police said the man then fled on a bicycle toward Opakapaka Street.

Police have released footage of the suspect via video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.