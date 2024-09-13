Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeats Oregon State in Outrigger Invitational

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team pulled out its biggest comeback yet of the young season, falling behind two sets to none before rallying for a 20-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 reverse sweep of Oregon State tonight in the Outrigger Invitational.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,709 watched Hawaii (5-1) improve 3-1 in five-set matches this season. It has yet to play a match that ended in a sweep.

Caylen Alexander finished with a match-high 17 kills, but with Hawaii struggling to put down balls, it turned to its defense to squeeze out third consecutive win.

Senior Tayli Ikenaga led five Rainbow Wahine in double figures in digs with 24 and setter Kate Lang had 18 to go along with 50 assists.

Freshman Maddie Way, who had played in only set, entered the game as a starter at middle blocker in the third set and had seven kills, including the match winner.

Hawaii had 94 digs as a team.

Oregon State freshman setter Emma Lilo had a team-high 35 assists. The Beavers dropped to 1-6 with their sixth straight loss.

Hawaii plays Texas State on Saturday night at 7.