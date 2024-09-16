Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 25, hospitalized after fall from e-scooter on Old Pali Road

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:24 p.m.

A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized after losing control of a standing e-scooter and suffering a possible head injury on Old Pali Road, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 8:50 a.m. today on the townbound side of Old Pali Road.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple abrasions and a possible head injury, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS said the man was wearing a helmet.

No further details were available.

