Moped rider, 55, hospitalized after he is hit by SUV in Moiliili

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:19 p.m.

Traffic

A 55-year-old man is in serious condition after an SUV apparently struck him this morning in Moiliili, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at 6 a.m. on S. King Street, just east of University Avenue, and treated the moped rider for a serious head injury and multiple abrasions.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, EMS said. The moped was knocked to its side on the ground, with some parts smashed to pieces.

EMS rushed the man to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further information on what led to the collision was available.

