Turkish Delights

Istanbul Hawaii is not just a restaurant; it’s a heartfelt story of resilience, family and the transformative power of food. Chef Ahu Hettema was separated from her homeland of Turkey for more than a decade due to immigration challenges, leaving her in despair and far from the vibrant flavors and aromas of her homeland.

In this time of need, her mother, Nili Yildirim, became her guiding light and brought the rich traditions of Turkish cuisine to the shores of Hawaii, infusing their new home with the familiar tastes of their heritage.

Starting as a farmers market booth in 2015, the duo opened a brick-and-mortar on Auahi Street in 2020. As Hettema began to cook alongside her mother, she rediscovered the comforting and healing power of food. It was in the kitchen, amid the fragrant spices and vibrant ingredients she couldn’t access for years, that Hettema found her way back to herself.

Together, Yildirim and Hettema created a menu that not only celebrates their Turkish roots but also embraces the spirit of Hawaii. Their culinary journey has culminated in a new plant-based menu rooted in farm-to-table Mediterranean and Turkish traditions, where classic flavors and modern innovations unite in perfect harmony.

Central to this new menu is the concept of meze, a cornerstone of Turkish dining. Meze are small, flavorful dishes meant to be shared and savored. They offer a diverse array of tastes and textures that reflect the rich culinary traditions of Turkey. Each dish on the meze menu is crafted with care from the artisanal hummus ($17), featuring organic chickpeas, sumac and Hamakua macadamia, to the robust artisanal babaganush ($19) made with smoked aubergine and black garlic.

The artisanal muhammara ($20) is a roasted bell pepper and walnut spread that stands out with its blend of rich, smoky flavors enhanced by the aromatic baharat spice blend. Another highlight is the sultanesque palate cleanser ($16), a refreshing combination of cashew feta, watermelon and aged pomegranate balsamic. This dish is a light, yet flavorful contrast to the more robust dishes.

For those looking for a bit of everything, the meze platter unveiled ($37) is a perfect choice. It brings together hummus, muhammara, babaganush, vine leaf dolma, cashew tzatziki and the feta/watermelon combo served with warm pita. Yildirim’s artisanal touch elevates each dish, making every bite a journey through the vibrant flavors of Turkish cuisine.

Beyond meze, the plant-based menu continues to impress with dishes like imam bayildi ($32) with Ho farm aubergine, saffron pilav and cashew feta; the cauliflower shawarma ($29) seasoned with ras el hanut and served with salata and pita; a zeytinyagli barbunya stew ($27) with barlotti beans and saffron pilaf; and the hearty steak ($39), a Hamakua mushroom kaymak with Wailuku all-spice, Kahumana Organic Farms veggie medley, and ras’el hanut garlic confit.

Hettema’s journey is marked by resilience and a deep connection to her heritage, and she’s able to express herself in each of Istanbul Hawaii’s dishes. The plant-based menu is a testament to the power of food to heal, inspire and bring people together — an offering that honors both the traditions of Turkey and the welcoming spirit of Hawaii.

ISTANBUL HAWAII

1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152, Honolulu

808-772-4440

istanbulhawaii.com

Instagram: @istanbulhawaii

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.