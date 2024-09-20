Letter: More studies needed for Turtle Bay development

A fisherman casts his line on Sept. 4 off a plot of land near Turtle Bay that is being eyed by developers for resort homes.

Arete Collective’s plan to develop large portions of the Turtle Bay property with homes and hotels is based on environmental studies done in 2014. The development should be subject to new environmental studies. There will be significant impact to the surrounding area, which has changed significantly in ten years including increased reliance of endangered wildlife on the undeveloped areas and a heavy increase in traffic.

The fact that the company has already received grading permits for the housing project is alarming and the permits should be blocked until new studies can be done. The company co-founder asked that “everybody has an open heart” about the project, but why would the community do that when community members weren’t even allowed to speak publicly at the project presentation meeting? That does not seem like a company acting in good faith or with an open heart.

Kelly Collins

Kailua

