Honolulu police investigate 2 separate robberies in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating two separate robberies that occurred in Waikiki over the weekend.

At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, six male suspects allegedly approached eight victims and demanded their property while using a firearm and undisclosed dangerous instruments, according to a police highlight.

The victims were a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys, three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man.

The suspects took a victim’s vehicle and escaped, but police later found the vehicle in Kalihi and returned it to the owner.

No arrests were made.

At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man allegedly robbed a 24-year-old woman at an undisclosed Waikiki hotel, according to a police highlight.

The woman reportedly went to the suspect’s hotel room after a night out at an undisclosed Waikiki bar. They got into an argument and the suspect demanded the woman’s property which was handed over.

The man was arrested at 9:30 a.m. after being positively identified and was arrested for robbery in the second degree.

