Boise State rolls on offense to cruise past overmatched Portland State

Boise State piled up 609 yards in rolling past Portland State 56-14 on the Broncos’ blue turf at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. After a 7-7 first quarter, the Broncos (2-1) cruised the rest of the way against the Vikings (0-3). Ashton Jeanty rushed for 127 yards on 11 carries and then spent the second half pacing the sidelines after a 28-7 halftime lead. Backup Dylan Riley rushed for 96 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Maddux Madsen was 13-of-18 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns. USC transfer Malachi Nelson made his Bronco debut and completed 5-for-8 for 66 yards and led two scoring drives. The Broncos will play in Hawaii on Oct. 12.

Fresno State 38, New Mexico 21

Mikey Keene led an effective offensive attack, passing for 226 yards and a score, in leading the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) over the Lobos (0-4, 0-1) in Aluquerque, N.M. Devon Dampier completed 33 of 53 for 338 yards for a touchdown and two interceptions for the Lobos, who outgained the Bulldogs 485 to 345. Fresno State recovered a New Mexico fumble at the Lobos’ 39 and went on to score and get a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Keene engineered drives of 75, 58 and 58 yards as the Bulldogs built a 25-3 second-quarter lead. Fresno State plays host to Hawaii on Nov. 2 and New Mexico travels to UH for the Warriors’ season finale on Nov. 30.

Nevada 49, Eastern Washington 16

Brendon Lewis passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Savion Red rushed for 117 yards on two TDs on just 10 carries as the Wolf Pack (2-3) trimmed the Eagles (1-3). Nevada plays at Hawaii on Oct. 26.

Sam Houston State 31, New Mexico State 11

Quarterback Hunter Watson carried 12 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Bearkats (3-1) control the Aggies (1-3). Sam Houston State, which beat Hawaii 31-13 last Saturday, converted on nine of 18 third-down conversions and compiled 24 first downs to 12 for New Mexico State.

Temple 45, Utah State 29

Evan Simon passed for 271 yards and five touchdowns and added 49 yards rushing and another score in leading the Owls (1-3) over the Aggies (1-3). Utah State led 21-17 at halftime before Temple and Simon came alive. Spencer Petras passed for 293 yards and two TDs and Rahsul Faison rushed for 148 yards and a score for the Aggies, who host Hawaii on Nov. 16.

North Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Chandler Morris passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Shane Porter carried 13 times for 120 yards as the Mean Green (3-1) whipped the Cowboys (0-4). The Mean Green outgained the Cowboys 534 yards to 240.

Colorado State 27, Texas El Paso 17

Avery Morrow carried 21 times for 156 yards and two scores and the Rams (2-2) led from start to finish in beating the Miners (0-4). Kenny Odom caught seven passes for 128 yards and two TDs for UTEP.

Richmond 38, Delaware State 24

Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 203 yards and also scored on a 61-yard reception as the Spiders (2-2) beat the Hornets (1-3).