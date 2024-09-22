Las Vegas Advisor: Mixed-use project OK’d at old Riviera site

Plans have been approved for a mixed-use hotel, residential, retail, dining and entertainment center on the Strip in front of the Convention Center. The 10-acre parcel is part of the old Riviera site that was purchased for $125 million in June. The project includes two 60-story towers (the neighboring Fontainebleau is 67 stories), one with 425 residential units, the other with short- and long-term hotel rentals, along with a shopping center, pool complex, events venue and a 400-foot amusement ride. A casino is not included. No timeline, budget or name was revealed, but the powers behind it are also the successful developers of the 63 CityCenter complex.

Bellagio display: Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its fall display. It features a fairy tree house surrounded by two waterfalls; a wooden bridge leading to a rustic cottage; a stag intricately sculpted from driftwood, a 4-foot woodland owl, dragonflies, white pumpkins and fairies; and several “mystical” timepieces. The display runs through Nov. 9 and is free to view.

Contest carnage: The first two weeks of the NFL season haven’t been kind to players who put up $1,000 each to play in Circa’s Survivor football contest, in which one loss causes elimination. During each week, the biggest favorite lost, contributing mightily to the field being reduced from 14,266 to 3,877. In response, Circa is offering an “Empathy Package” of two free room nights to those who were bounced after just two weeks of play.

Question: Did anything ever come of the lawsuit accusing the Strip hotels of price fixing?

Answer:The class-action lawsuit was filed last year by a Seattle law firm that alleged price fixing of hotel rooms among four Strip casinos (MGM, Caesars, Treasure Island and Wynn). After going through its legal paces, the suit was dismissed, at least to some degree on the assumption that it’s difficult to monopolize a market with as much competition as Las Vegas.

