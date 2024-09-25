DLNR to deploy drones to eradicate coqui frogs at Kuliouou

Think there are no coqui frogs on Oahu? Think again.

A new colony of invasive coqui frogs has been discovered in Kuliouou in East Honolulu — just about 200 meters below the summit of the Kuliouou Ridge Trail, according to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

A citizen first reported hearing the distinctive chirp of a coqui frog over the summer, according to a news release from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture confirmed it was a coqui frog in June, but did not issue any news releases regarding the discovery that month.

After surveys, officials estimated that 13 acres of forest below the 2000-foot Kuliouou summit, on the leeward side, are infested.

Due to the remote location, steep slopes and variable weather, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife plans to use drones to drop a citric acid solution over the area.

In 2022, state agencies deployed helicopters and buckets to release the citric acid solution on a population of coqui frogs in a remote mountain area of Waimanalo.

This time, DLNR said it is contracting Aloha ‘Aina Drones of Hilo, which specializes in agricultural and conservation drone work, to do the job.

Coqui frogs, native to Puerto Rico, were unintentionally introduced to Hawaii around 1988, according to the Oahu Invasive Species Committee.

The nocturnal frogs have a distinctive, high-pitched “Ko-KEE” call that continues from dusk through dawn.

They are now widespread on Hawaii island, and have been found on Maui, Oahu, and Kauai.

Because they have no natural predators in Hawaii, populations of coqui frogs in Hawaii can reach densities of up to 91,000 frogs per hectare, according to DLNR, two to three times higher than estimates for Puerto Rico.

On Oahu, a population of over 100 coqui frogs in Wahiawa was eradicated in 2006, according to OISC.

The frogs can hitchhike on plants, and have also been detected over the years in Waikiki, Kaimuki, Kunia, Kahaluu, Waimanalo, and elsewhere on Oahu.

DLNR said to date, the frogs have not been detected at lower elevations of the Koolau Mountains.

Officials ask Kuliouou residents and hikers who go up the Kuliouou Ridge Trail or down the Kuliouou Valley Trail to listen for the frog calls.

DOFAW and OISC staff will be available at the Kuliouou Neighborhood Board’s Oct. 2 meeting to answer questions about the project.

If you suspect the presence of coqui frogs, report it to 643-PEST (7378) or online at 643pest.org.