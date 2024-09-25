Speed humps being installed on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is installing six speed humps on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua to manage speeds and improve safety.

The speed humps are to be installed on Kaukonahua Road between Thompson Corner and Weed Circle.

Crews already began installing the humps on Monday, which requires a single-lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the road per hump through Friday. Crews are also installing signs and putting in temporary striping.

The speed humps are part of the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s strategy to mitigate speed-related motor vehicle crashes.

From 2019 to August 2024, this section of Kaukonahua Road recorded 30 crashes, including two fatalities and three serious injuries, according to DOT’s data. Three of the crashes were head-on collisions.

Speed surveys also found about 30% to 70% of drivers are exceeding the posted speed limit between Thompson Corner and Weed Junction.

“A consistent and manageable speed on Kaukonahua Road supports the eight bus stops and four marked crosswalks near Hukilau Loop, Kaamooloa Road, Paahihi Street, and Keakula Street,” said DOT in a news release.

The posted speed limit for Kaukonahua Road between Thompson Corner and Weed Circle is 35 mph. The advisory speed over the new speed humps is 30 mph.