Goat cheese elevates this grilled corn

The taste and appearance of corn grilled directly over a charcoal flame is unparalleled. The kernels become bright yellow, firm and plump, both smoky and sweet, speckled black, with bits of char. To make them even more stunning, the ears are coated with a sweet, tangy goat cheese spread that melts into every crevice, a fun, welcome alternative to simply basting cobs with butter.

Charcoal-Grilled Corn With Honeyed Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

• 1 (4-ounce) log plain creamy goat cheese, at room temperature

• 3 tablespoons unsalted or salted butter, at room temperature

• 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons honey, depending of the sweetness of your corn

• 1 tablespoon harissa paste

• 2 small limes

• 4 ears of corn, silk and husks removed

• 4 basil leaves, chopped or torn

Directions:

Prepare the coals of a charcoal grill. (Alternatively, you can use a gas or electric grill set to the highest temperature.)

As the grill heats, in a small bowl, smash the goat cheese into a paste with the back of a fork. Add the butter, honey and harissa, and whisk until smooth.

Using a rasp grater (such as a Microplane), zest the limes and add to the mixture. Cut the limes into halves or wedges, and pile them on a large serving platter, along with the bowl of goat cheese spread. Set aside.

Once most of the coals are covered in ash and the fire has subsided (or once your gas or electric grill is at temperature), add the shucked corn, completely dry, over the grates, directly above the heat. Cover the grill to trap the heat and smoke while making sure there is still airflow, and cook the corn, turning the cobs over every few minutes so they cook evenly, until the kernels go from a pale to vibrant yellow and char nicely in spots, 8 to 12 minutes.

Remove the cobs from the heat while the kernels are still plump and juicy, being sure not to overcook, and arrange them on the serving platter. While corn is still warm, use a pastry brush to brush liberally with the goat cheese mixture. Squeeze the lime wedges all over the corn to cut through the sweetness, and sprinkle over the basil before serving.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 4.

