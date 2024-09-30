Man, 64, seriously injured after collision on stand-up scooter

A 64-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries after colliding with an SUV while on a motorized, stand-up scooter on South King Street this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at South King Street and Elsie Lane at about 11:45 a.m. today.

Paramedics treated the man, who suffered multiple, serious facial injuries, and transported him to a trauma hospital in serious condition. He was said to be wearing a helmet.

No other individuals were treated at the scene.

No further information was available.