Woman, 46, in serious condition after crashing car into wall

A 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a solo car crash overnight into a wall in Wailupe, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. today for a motor vehicle collision near Kalanianaole Highway in Wailupe. Three units with 14 personnel responded, with the first arriving within minutes.

HFD personnel stabilized the car and used the jaws of life to extricate the lone occupant. Medical care was transferred to EMS at 12:43 a.m.

EMS said paramedics treated the woman and transported her to the hospital in serious condition.