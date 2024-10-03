Man, 39, dies after his vehicle hits guardrail on H-3

A 39-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 freeway in Kaneohe late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, west of Likelike Highway, according to Honolulu police. The man was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck a guardrail. The vehicle then veered off the roadway, went up a grass embankment, overturned several times and ejected the driver.

The vehicle continued down a second embankment and collided with a utility pole, causing the pole to fall onto the roadway and disrupt traffic, police said.

Paramedics administered advanced life support at the scene and transported the man to a nearby trauma center in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, but it is unclear whether drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the 37th traffic fatality on Oahu this year.