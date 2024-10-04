State to reopen islet off Lanikai after monk seal pup weans

State officials will reopen the shoreline of Moku Nui on Monday after a months-long closure now that an endangered monk seal pup born on the islet has weaned from its mother and is venturing out on its own.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources closed public access to the islet off Lanikai on July 13 to keep the monk seal mom, Wailea, and her pup safe.

Wailea, or RJ30, gave birth to the pup in late June, according to officials. At that time, DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife had suspended commercial landing permits for the islet, which is a popular destination for kayakers.

The state, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and nonprofit Hawaii Marine Animal Response worked together to inform people that kayaks coming and going from the islet would likely disturb Wailea and her pup.

Students at Ka‘ohao Public Charter School named the pup Ka‘iwa, which is the name of the ridge above Ka‘ohao, according to the nonprofit. The name also honors the iwa birds that the students often see flying toward the Mokuluas.

The Mokulua — the two islets off Lanikai — are designated as wildlife sanctuaries to protect native wildlife, with access restricted to areas below the high water mark.

State officials remind residents and visitors to view monk seals and other native wildlife from a respectful distance, and to adhere strictly to all posted guidelines at and around the islets.