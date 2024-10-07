Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Crash on H-1 freeway leaves 3, including child, injured

By Star-Advertiser staff

Multiple people, including a 3-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital after a crash this afternoon on the H-1 highway, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene on H-1 eastbound near the Kunia off-ramp at about 12:45 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated three patients in total — a 32-year-old woman in serious condition, a 3-year-old boy in serious condition, and a 40-year-old man in stable condition.

All three were transported to hospital emergency rooms for further treatment.

