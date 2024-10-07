Hawaii’s Alexander, Lang honored by Big West

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season while setter Kate Lang collected her second Big West Setter of the Week award of the season and 13th in her career today.

Alexander averaged 5.25 kills per set, finishing with 42 in wins over UC San Diego and Long Beach State last Friday and Saturday on UH’s first road trip of the season in conference play.

The 6-foot junior, who did not start the match against the Tritons, entered midway through the first set with the Rainbow Wahine trailing by double digits and ended up hitting .405 for the rest of the weekend.

She ranks third nationally with 290 kills and is tied for third in kills per set at 5.00. She’s also fourth in total points (319.5) and sixth in points per set (5.51). All of those marks lead the Big West.

Lang, who moved into fifth place on UH’s career assists list with 3,822, averaged 9.50 per set in UH’s two road wins.

Hawaii trailed two sets to none against UCSD before winning the next six sets it played and did not allow the Tritons nor the Beach to reach 20 points in any of those sets.

Lang is currently second in the conference with 592 total assists and third in assists per set at 9.55.

Hawaii (9-5, 3-1), one of six teams currently tied for first place in the BWC, hosts UC Davis (8-5, 3-1) on Friday and UC Riverside (5-12, 0-4) on Sunday.